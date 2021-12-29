Residents have been warned to stay inside and’secure their homes’ after a shootout with police.

Police in Oregon are on the lookout for a boy and a girl after reports of a shootout.

During Tuesday night’s law enforcement activity in Drain, Douglas County officers urged residents to “secure their homes” and “lock their cars.”

According to The News-Review, as of 11 p.m. local time, two juvenile suspects, a male and a female, were still on the loose.

Their identities are unknown, as are their ages.

According to local media reports, cops fired at least one shot during a confrontation with two suspects in a drive-by shooting.

According to police scanner footage, a drive-by shooting was reported in Lane County, with four individuals allegedly leading police on a chase that ended in Drain.

“Residents are being asked to secure their homes and close their blinds,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Lock your vehicles if it is safe to do so.”

Cops are reportedly using drones and K-units in their search for suspects.

According to traffic from the police scanner, fresh tracks, thought to be from the suspects, show signs of blood.

A woman on Lowe Street told police that a man and a woman stood on her porch and tapped on her window, according to the scanner.

Following the reports, a slew of agencies descended on the Drain area.

According to local reports, armored police vehicles are now part of the search near North Douglas Elementary School.

The probe is still underway.

More to come…

