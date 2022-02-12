Residents in a remote, underserved area of India benefit from a community radio station.

Residents of a remote, disadvantaged area in India benefit from a community radio station.

Broadcasting is available in 200 villages with a population of 800,000 people.

NEW DELHI, INDIA

In one of India’s poorest districts, in the northern state of Haryana, a community radio station has become a tool for disseminating useful information to listeners.

Archana Kapoor founded Radio Mewat in 2010.

A total of 800,000 people live in 200 villages covered by the broadcast.

Around 75% of the population is Muslim.

The majority of them work as farmers or truck drivers.

“In this era of modernity, the internet and smartphone may have replaced radio,” Sohrab Khan, Station Manager of Radio Mewat, told Anadolu Agency on World Radio Day.

However, radio continues to live in the hearts of the people of Mewat, and it has brought about many positive changes in their lives.”

“It became the best medium for providing people with authentic information during the COVID era.”

Right advice and opinions were given to them over the radio, and misconceptions were dispelled,” Khan said, adding that in remote areas where modern means of communication are unavailable and the majority of people are illiterate or semi-literate, false and false news and rumors spread easily, and people are unsure of what is right or wrong.

“There were a lot of misconceptions about the coronavirus vaccine in this area, and people were hesitant to get it.”

In such a situation, radio proved to be the most effective medium for persuading people that the vaccine was for their benefit, and their fears were finally dispelled,” Khan explained.

People in this area were unable to believe in the existence of the coronavirus due to illiteracy.

In this Muslim-dominated area, vaccine apprehension was a major roadblock to the COVID19 vaccination program.

Residents thought the vaccine would cause more harm than good and that they would be unable to work.

However, as a result of the radio’s increased awareness, 90% of residents have received their first dose, with the remaining 50% receiving the second dose.

According to Khan, not only government officials but also ulemas, or Muslim scholars, voiced their opinions and discussed them on the radio to help residents understand the importance of the vaccine.

Radio Mewat broadcasts for about 12 hours a day, covering topics such as health, agriculture, and education.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.