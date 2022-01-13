Residents in a small cul-de-sac are being driven crazy by eight outsized 20mph signs.

Residents in a tiny cul-de-sac are being driven insane by eight outsized 20mph signs.

Residents who live on the single-lane road describe it as “ugly” and “a complete waste of money.”

“It’s what you expect on a motorway, not a small cul-de-sac,” resident Tracey Gauld, 49, told The Sun.

“You won’t be able to reach 20 mph.”

“Why are you doing it?”

“It’s completely insane.”

It’s odd.

“It’s unbelievable.”

“There must have been a team of four or five guys on one stencil, literally trying to use up the paint,” Tracey said.

“They came for half an hour, 45 minutes, and then left.”

Before they began painting the sign, Tracey claims that no residents were consulted.

“Apparently the guys doing it are getting a lot of abuse from people because they’re saying what the hell you’re doing, why are you putting that here, it’s a block turning and they’re just told where to put them,” Tracey continued.

“What were they thinking?” says the narrator.

“It’s a horror story about the city council,” says the narrator.

The London Borough of Waltham Forest, which painted the signs in Hurst Close, Chingford, said they cost £60 each and adhered to government size regulations.