Residents in China are’starving’ as the world’s strictest ‘zero Covid’ lockdown prevents them from leaving their homes even to get food.

Residents in China are’starving’ due to the world’s strictest ‘zero Covid’ lockdown, which prohibits them from leaving their homes even to buy food.

Officials in Xi’an told the city’s 13 million residents on Monday that they would only be allowed to leave their homes if they were invited to participate in a new round of mass Covid testing or if they had a medical emergency.

Prior to the draconian measures, one member of each household was permitted to go shopping once every two days.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

The UK’s push to get people injected as soon as possible appears to be working.

Official figures show that hospital admissions in Covid-19 are down more than 50% from this time last year.

On Monday, 8,474 people in the UK were admitted to hospital with coronavirus, down dramatically from the massive 19,277 admissions on the same day in 2020.

The positive results support Boris Johnson’s decision to rule out a New Year’s Eve lockdown in England, as well as demonstrating that Omicron appears to be a milder variant.

Due to the success of the UK’s booster jab campaign, new restrictions may not be implemented until 2022.

People in “low risk” areas will be allowed to go out and buy essential items once testing is completed and their results are negative, according to Xi’an officials.

As China’s “zero Covid” policy continues, 175 new cases were reported in Xi’an on Tuesday.

Cities close to Xi’an have also reported cases linked to the flare-up, with Yan’an – about 185 miles from Xi’an – ordering businesses to close on Tuesday and ordering hundreds of thousands of people to stay indoors in one district.

Residents of Xi’an took to social media to ask for assistance, claiming they were “starving” and requesting supplies from their neighbors.

“I’m about to starve to death,” one user on Weibo, China’s version of Facebook, wrote.

“I don’t have any food, my housing complex won’t let me out, and I’m about to run out of instant noodles… please help!”

"I'm not interested in hearing anything…

