Residents in El Paso are reporting’shaking like an earthquake’ after hearing a ‘loud boom.’

El Paso residents are reporting’shaking like an earthquake’ after hearing a ‘loud boom.’

According to local reports, residents in El Paso reported hearing a loud boom that shook their homes and sounded like an explosion.

Around 2 p.m. local time, inquiries about the mysterious boom began to pour in.

KVIA, a local ABC affiliate, received a flood of calls from residents seeking information about the apparent explosion.

According to a city representative, the noise was also heard and felt in Socorro, which is close by.

All area utility companies had been contacted, police and fire dispatchers told KVIA, but none had reported any problems.

According to KVIA, the US Geological Survey’s online detector did not immediately detect an earthquake in the Borderland.

The noise elicited a barrage of responses on Twitter, with one user wondering if it was a sonic boom from military aircraft.

“Anyone else feel a big boom or house shaking right now? I’m in east El Paso,” another person wrote.

The Sun contacted local police and fire rescue to inquire about the noise but has yet to receive a response.

There will be more to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.