Residents in the West End believe that ‘overprovision’ of student housing should be addressed.

The ‘overprovision’ of student housing in the West End, according to residents, must be addressed.

Concerns have been raised about the treatment of some students in HMOs, prompting local residents to wonder why student housing cannot be distributed more evenly throughout the city.

Residents in the West End are urging the city council to address the “oversupply” of student housing in Hillhead by encouraging students to live elsewhere in the city.

Hillhead Area Partnership members had previously expressed concern about the number of HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) licenses granted to landlords in their ward.

On Tuesday morning, members of the committee were presented with a report that detailed the number of HMO licenses approved and rejected by the licensing committee since 2018.

The demand for HMO properties in the Hillhead and Woodland area was then compared to the need for them, which raised more concerns.

“The report refers to demand three times – without any obvious need,” Hillhead Community Council member Jean Charsley said.

“There is no explanation given as to why the city’s high demand for housing must be met in these areas rather than being gently displaced to other areas.”

“Students may wish to live close to the university, but they are not required to do so except in a few limited circumstances, such as for disabled students.”

Mairi Millar, the Scottish Government’s Head of Licensing and Democratic Services, explained that there was no “real” guidance from the Scottish Government on how to deal with the problem.

“There is no context in which the term “over provision” is introduced into the Housing (Scotland) Act 2006,” she explained.

This was thrown into the Act without any explanation as to how the authorities should apply it.

“It remains an Act that is primarily concerned with tenant safety.”

We’ve heard from landlords and estate agents that there are still waiting lists for West End apartments.

“It’s a question of whether it’s a question of desirability or a question of where they need to live.”

We do require additional statutory guidance, and it is possible that we will need to consult with the Scottish Government on this.”