Residents of Kentucky are dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

Residents in Kentucky are dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

MAYFIELD, Ky. – Mayfield, Ky., is a small town in

Jarred Holmes was supposed to be working inside a candle factory when it was ripped apart by a monster tornado that killed dozens of people and trapped many more beneath mounds of debris.

However, due to the impending weather, Holmes’ fiancee insisted that he stay at home Friday night.

“She said she had a bad feeling,” Holmes, 20, said outside the factory Saturday, where he was waiting for word on his coworkers.

“I was planning on going to work, but she basically told me I had to stay at home.”

Residents in Kentucky who were impacted by the tornado grappled with the storm’s force and devastation, sharing harrowing stories of survival even as some rushed out to assist with rescue efforts.

Governor of the United States of America

When the tornado touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state, Andy Beshear estimated that up to 70 people died, but that the death toll could rise to more than 100 across ten or more counties.

Vernon Evans sifted through debris near Mayfield’s downtown area, one of many residential houses that had been razed to the ground.

He said he assisted firefighters in evacuating people from beneath a collapsed brick wall at a nursing home earlier Saturday.

He remembered one of the residents being found dead and facedown in 3 inches (8 centimeters) of water.

“I couldn’t do anything but sit there and hold their head up,” he explained.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like it.”

The ground in Mayfield was covered in heaps of debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees.

The streets were lined with twisted metal sheeting, downed power lines, and wrecked vehicles.

The buildings that were still standing had their windows and roofs blown off.

The pastor of Yahweh Baptist Church, Bob Waldridge, loaded chairs, pews, and sound equipment into a trailer from the church’s damaged 100-year-old structure.

When he arrived at the church, there was water all over the place.

He explained, “The wind came through, and everything in the foyer ended up in the back of the church.”

“And it blew out the back wall of the church and tore the roof off.”

He said that church members plan to hold a prayer service on Sunday, and that several other local churches have offered their facilities.

For starters,

Latest News from Infosurhoy.