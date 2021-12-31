Residents of starving China beg for food on social media as they are unable to leave their homes due to the world’s strictest Covid lockdown.

Residents of starving China beg for food on social media because they are unable to leave their homes due to the world’s strictest Covid lockdown.

It comes after the city of Xi’an imposed draconian lockdown measures earlier this week in an attempt to combat the rise in Covid cases.

Officials told the city’s 13 million residents on Monday that they could only leave their homes if they were invited to participate in a new round of mass Covid testing or if they had a medical emergency.

Every two days, one member of each household was allowed to go out and buy food.

As the country prepares for the Winter Olympics in February, China’s harsh “zero Covid” policy imposes severe restrictions in infected areas, as well as strict border controls and lengthy quarantines.

Following the worst outbreak in 21 months, the country has tightened its controls, with anyone caught driving being imprisoned.

Vehicles on the roads will be “strictly inspected” by health officials and police, and those who break the rules could face ten days in prison and a 500 yuan fine (£58).

Despite the fact that no cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Xi’an, the government remains concerned that an outbreak could jeopardize the upcoming Winter Olympics in February.

While government personnel have been delivering supplies to those under lockdown, many have reported that they have not yet received them.

A group of locals arguing with police over a lack of supplies is captured on video and shared on Twitter.

According to the state-owned newspaper Global Times, there was a shortage of deliverymen because many of them were quarantined.

Meanwhile, armed cops paraded “rule breakers” through the streets earlier this week in an act of public humiliation.

Four people wearing masks and hazmat suits are reportedly being marched in front of crowds in the city of Jingxi, according to reports. They are alleged to have broken the country’s strict lockdown rules.