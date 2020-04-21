Residents of the Philippines line up for free meals in enhanced community quarantine

Residents wearing face masks hold their plates and bowls as they line up for free meals provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) mobile kitchen and volunteers at a slum area during the enhanced community quarantine in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 20, 2020. The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Monday 200 new infections of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 6,459. The DOH also reported that 19 additional COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the death toll to 428. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)