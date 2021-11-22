Residents on an Italian island have been warned to flee poisonous gas leaking from the crater, fearing that the volcano will kill everyone within hours.

Fears that a volcano on an Italian island will kill everyone in hours have prompted residents to flee poisonous gas leaking from the crater.

THOUSANDS of people have been forced to flee their homes on a volcanic island due to fears that a poisonous gas leaking from a crater will kill the population.

Following a massive increase in lethal gas emissions from deep underground, parts of the Italian island Vulcano have been evacuated to prevent residents from suffocating while sleeping.

“We’ve seen how CO2 build-ups can be lethal before,” Carlo Doglioni, director of Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, said.

As carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide levels rise, toxic gas seeps from holes in the ground called fumaroles, the mayor of Vulcano, near Sicily, ordered around 300 panicked locals to pack their belongings.

The island, which is part of the Aeolian archipelago, has also imposed a tourism ban.

Hundreds of people will be unable to sleep in their homes between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. due to the evacuation order, which took effect Monday and will last for the next month.

“They would not be able to detect the risks because they are sleeping,” mayor Marco Giorgianni told Reuters, adding that evacuees would be housed elsewhere on the island.

They will, however, be permitted to return during the day.

In a report released last week, Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) stated that carbon dioxide levels around the volcano’s crater were “abnormally high.”

The island is named after a volcano that last erupted between 1888 and 1890.

Vulcano has been emitting low levels of gas for many years, which rises through mud baths and warms the sea around the island.

After the civil protection agency issued an alert on “significant” alterations in volcanic parameters late in October, local media reported that several families had already left their homes due to the rise in gas emissions.

The municipality will provide grants to those who are forced to relocate, but life on the island will go on as usual during the day, according to Giorgianni.

While islanders were concerned about the gases, Angela Borgia, who runs a restaurant in the harbour area, said it would be difficult to move the elderly and sick for the night.

“We also understand and accept that it is for our own safety,” she said.

