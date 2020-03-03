Residents returning from key, high-risk areas urged to register with community

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — A Chinese health official on Monday urged residents returning from key and high-risk areas to voluntarily register with their community and undergo medical observation at home.

Zhou Yuhui, an official with the National Health Commission, asked communities to strengthen health monitoring for people who are under home medical observation, urging them to go to the nearest medical institution for treatment if they develop a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms.

“Communities should continue to implement grid-based management in accordance with the community prevention and control work plan,” he said.

Zhou called on residents to cooperate with community workers, medical staff and other frontline workers, in order to win the battle against the novel coronavirus.