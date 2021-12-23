Residents were perplexed when they saw EMU raiding bins near the bus stop.

Residents were perplexed when EMU raided bins near the bus stop.

RESIDENTS were perplexed when they saw an EMU raiding bins near a bus stop.

On Tuesday, dog walker Lara Thomson, 44, noticed Shirley, a flightless bird, examining a pile of trash by the side of the road.

Residents are concerned that the creature may have escaped from a nearby animal sanctuary.

Lara expressed her astonishment at the strange sight in Livingston, West Lothian, on Twitter.

“Living in Livingston, you get used to seeing some strange things, but an ostrich raiding the bin, on the other hand, is a new one,” she wrote alongside a photo of Shirley.

“It belongs to a local cattery and is apparently named Shirley,” Lara later added.

Because of its shorter wings, other Twitter users confirmed the bird was an emu.

“I was walking my dog Dolly around lunchtime yesterday when I noticed it,” Lara explained.

“It’s not at all what I expected to see just before Christmas.”

“It’s one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen, and Livingston isn’t short on oddities.”

“Probably escaped off a farm, any near you?” a commenter speculated in response to her post.

“Sorry – that’s just off the scale for’strange things’ what is going on?” wrote another, who expressed her surprise.

“Things are tough for Emus these days,” Davy Catchalot added.

“We were called about this emu yesterday but understand the owner managed to get to it before we arrived,” the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals told the Daily Record.

It isn’t the first time a cunning pet emu has gotten away.

After being spooked by passers-by taking her photo, six-foot tall emu Ethel bolted from a private wood in August last year.

The bird had gotten away from her owners and was living in the open on land in Doncaster.

Kerry Dobson, her owner, was eventually able to return her to her enclosure.

Another emu was spotted nearby a few days after she returned home safely.

Kerry’s pals insisted the second one was not hers.