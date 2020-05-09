Resistance to change and full subordination to the civil authority of the Colombian Army

Jairo Libreros, a specialist in national security issues and professor, talks to ABC about what really underlies the scandal of the Colombian eavesdropping, which in reality shows the reality of an Army that has not evolved with the country and is debated between a Modern vision of national security and the questioned security doctrine that decades ago Latin American countries left behind but that many in Colombia intend to maintain to sustain privileges and a very limited view of Colombians today.

Seen with perspective, the high-ranking military who have been questioned for illegal eavesdropping and crimes such as “false positives” belong to the same generation that seems to reject the peace process with the FARC and the modernization of the armed forces. Is there a generation reluctant to change?

We cannot forget that the generations in a military establishment have a duration of 30 years. These phenomena show that those who were not willing to support peace with the FARC were formed under the doctrine of national security, which did not end with the 1991 Constitution, while almost all Latin American countries left it between the 1980s. and 90. Colombia costs more time, despite not having dictatorships in those years.

Changing the chip in the security world is the most difficult thing, it involves rearranging roles and behaviors. Until very few years ago, the recent graduates of the Cadet School did not come out thinking, like other young people from military schools around the world, about matters of the country’s security, but about being troperos and fighting in the most complicated areas of Colombia. Those two looks make a difference.

The fact that high-ranking officials bet on peace generated a fracture: many of their peers or those who came back look at them today as traitors, although many others see them as heroes. Uribismo – refers to the political line that follows former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, founder of the ruling party Centro Democrático – in a skillful but criminal way, deepened the wound and began to decant it, leading the generals not aligned with peace to the foreground of power under the assumption that the war would return with dissent, drug trafficking with territorial control and the ELN guerilla.

Thus, they maintain the doctrine of the internal enemy, because without it they know that they lose privileges, public order bonuses, money, ability to influence. And some sector of the Colombian military see with concern that, with a modern national security policy, they send them to the barracks and reduce fiscal resources to modernize the troops and weapons.

Are these senior commanders of the Army loose wheels or do they have much more coordinated guidelines and actions than thought?

The political capacity of the Presidency to put or withdraw military commands is key. There are political sectors of the Democratic Center, of the famous radical wing, that prefer the warlike positions that represent their ideals and that allow them to respond to bases that are loyal to them through thick and thin. The variable of military doctrine is political and the changes are made by election of the President, as former President Santos did at the time and put the military on the path to peace. So someone politically close to the Presidency has that handling of the doctrine.

Surely there are rude loose, but it is one thing to be so and another that the person ends up negotiating his loyalty to democracy and civil society. Who gave the order of the eavesdropping has political and military ancestry. There are external sectors that handle the public force, that is not to be doubted. There are strong right-wing actors with the ability to influence, with real political backing, with the ability to graduate journalists, lawyers and politicians from enemies of democracy.

This is not the Army’s first scandal. On this occasion, the Prosecutor’s Office will remove, once again, deep investigations and actions against those responsible?

All investigations remain with the Prosecutor’s Office, there is no determined support from the Ministry of Defense. There are phrases that are washed of hands, like saying that the Office of the public prosecutor must investigate when the evidentiary supplies are in the files of the military intelligence. They do not collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office and if they separate people from the service, nothing will happen. Body solidarity is difficult to overcome by justice. So the issue is political, not military.

Today there are soldiers who represent the old guard, and the question remains as to how the new generations of soldiers are being formed and trained.

It is necessary to change the missions, to think about an army that is guaranteeing the integrality of the territory instead of facing groups of narcos or terrorists; an army dedicated to its real mission, which is to protect the country’s borders.

We should be in a stage of military transition, where the ranks of Major onwards, upwards, make up that old generation. Today’s elders are people with a much more solid formation, with different visions, aware of their formation and exchange with other armies of the world, in part due to the modernization that Plan Colombia brought at the beginning of the century and that is why they have another view . The generals were the Majors and Captains of the time, in 2002, trained in national security doctrine.

Does the Army care about this questioning and that it can no longer say the hackneyed phrase that it is a few bad apples and that this requires a profound review by society and national political actors?

He does care a lot because they know they are the object of public scrutiny, they are aware of the loss of prestige they face, which affects their career, their personal and family stability. The decision is so clear that retardant videos are circulating today, where they disqualify many people and maintain the fracture.

This is not the first scandal and surely more will come, several due to corruption, as they have also sounded these days. We could say that in the last 15 years they are repeated consistently and nothing happens.

Approximately every year there is a scandal, demonstrating resistance to change and, most significantly, that military subordination to civilian authority is not fully accepted. .