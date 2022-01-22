Restaurant and grocer associations claim that California is running out of bacon due to a new law that limits pork supply and raises prices.

Restaurant and grocers associations claim that California is running out of bacon as a result of a new law that restricts pork supply and raises prices.

If you look up “no bacon in California” on the internet, you’ll find stories dating back at least a year.

If you look for the most recent stories, you’ll see that the chickens — or piggies — may be coming home to roost.

Pigs, on the other hand, may not be returning home, at least not to California.

Because, apparently, that is a real thing.

According to an opinion piece published in The Sacramento Bee by Jot Condie, president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, and Ronald Fong, president and CEO of the California Grocers Association, California is running out of bacon, and suppliers are scrambling to figure out how to meet demand under a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1.

There is one of them.

The problems, according to Condie and Fong, stem from Proposition 12 in California, which “added new requirements for how pork that is consumed in California is raised, even if it is raised out of state.”

“Recent fears of pork shortages and massive price increases,” they say, are part of the reason why the state’s Grocers Association, Restaurant Association, Retailers Association, and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce joined forces in a lawsuit “requesting a delay in the implementation” of the law.

They claimed that California has yet to finalize “the rules and regulations that all industry stakeholders need to come into compliance and demonstrate that all pork they buy or sell was raided under new requirements,” and that 98 percent of pork served in the state comes from outside the state, and that “pork suppliers have no way of proving on their own that pork was raised in compliance with Prop 12.”

From there, the whole thing reads like a huge mess — at least from their perspective — that could force BLTs off menus across the state because California still doesn’t seem to have its act together on this issue.

Because, according to them, when it comes to out-of-state bacon shipments, those pork suppliers will be forced to “rely on a state approved-certification system.”

However, that is a…

