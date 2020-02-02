Restaurant mogul Lorraine Banks’ daughter accused of coward punching a woman on Melbourne Cup day 

The daughter of a Queensland restaurant mogul allegedly attacked a woman on Melbourne Cup day at an exclusive waterfront bistro.

Hayley Banks, 40, daughter of respected businesswoman Lorraine Banks, is accused of coward punching another woman in the head at the Rococo Bistro in Noosa.

Police allege the mother-of-four approached a woman about 6.45pm on November 5 and unexpectedly punched her once in the side of the head.

The Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most famous annual thoroughbred horse race and is celebrated all over the country.

The woman Ms Banks allegedly punched was a 44-year-old mother who friends described as ‘lovely’ and ‘decent’, The Courier Mail reported.

Both women are believed to be known to each other, but are not in the same social circles.

The incident was captured on CCTV and Ms Banks was charged with assault.

She appeared in Noosa Magistrates Court on January 28 but the matter was adjourned to February 11.

Ms Banks’ mother owns successful restaurant Bistro C, located across the road from the Rococo Bistro.

Just last year the restaurant mogul was hit with another scandal when a worker at her business was charged with stealing $1million.

The employee had worked for the restaurant for at least 18 years.

Ms Banks’ social media shows her raising money for the Starlight Children’s Foundation this month.

‘For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Starlight Children’s Foundation Australia,’ she wrote.

‘I’ve chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you’ll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.’