Restaurants in Central Pennsylvania are providing’more skin in the game’ by increasing pay and benefits for their employees.

When Bill Kokos took over the Sierra Madre Saloon in Hampden Township six years ago, he introduced practices that were virtually unheard of in the restaurant industry.

Kokos, who previously worked at the Harte Hanks marketing firm, offered to pay for half of his employees’ dental and vision insurance, as well as implementing incentives and higher pay.

Employees, according to him, are a restaurant’s most valuable asset.

“It pays itself back more often if they’re happier, healthier, and more likely to be at work,” Kokos said.

As the hospitality industry grapples with worker shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, more business owners, like Kokos, are realizing the need to adapt new strategies.

According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, 84 percent of restaurants nationwide have raised wages since February 2020, while 37 percent have added paid sick time.

The pandemic, according to John Longstreet, CEO and President of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, has forced an industry known for high employee turnover rates to gradually change how it recruits and retains workers.

He believes that doing so is critical to the industry’s survival.

“More and more employers who didn’t see the value of it before are now putting a lot of effort into creating a great work culture,” Longstreet said.

He added that, in addition to higher wages, restaurants are now providing other benefits, which the industry had not previously emphasized.

He said the association is working to bring affordable group health care and 401K plans to owners and employees, but small businesses with fewer than 100 employees have a difficult time doing so.

Some restaurants across the country are offering tuition reimbursement, health insurance, flexible scheduling, childcare, and 401K plans to their employees.

Employees at Chipotle Mexican Grill can now receive mental health benefits thanks to a partnership with a provider.

McDonald’s recently announced that its improved employee benefits will allow it to expand its workforce in 2021.

Restaurants were one of the hardest hit industries in the early days of the pandemic, with workers fleeing in droves.

The reasons for this varied.

Many workers felt unsafe because they were required to work without health insurance or paid sick time.

Others were turned off by the unpredictability of work schedules, and some sought work in other industries.

Restaurants were unable to fill their tables…

