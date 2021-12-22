Restaurants, shows, and schools across the US have reluctantly closed as COVID-19 cases rise.

Bloomberg News (TNS)’s Stacie Sherman

COVID-19 shutdowns, which wreaked havoc on the economy in the first year of the pandemic, have been avoided by city and state officials across the United States.

However, due to an increase in cases and the spread of the omicron variant, some restaurants, shows, and schools have been forced to close their doors.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams of New York City has canceled his 3,000-person inauguration at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

Over a dozen Broadway shows, including “Hamilton” and “Aladdin,” canceled performances, including the Rockettes’ Christmas special at Radio City Music Hall.

Restaurants in that city, as well as Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, and Washington, DC, were forced to close due to staff outbreaks.

Students were sent back to remote learning in school systems such as Prince George’s County, which is located outside of Washington, DC.

This time, the closures were not prompted by government orders or local restrictions.

Rather, businesses were forced to close due to a high number of employees contracting COVID, or out of concern that remaining open during the outbreak would contribute to the disease’s spread.

“No one saw this coming,” Amanda McMillan, general manager of Four Horsemen, a Michelin-starred Brooklyn wine bar that closed in December, said.

When a number of employees tested positive, it was the 14th of the month.

“We hadn’t worn our public-health-scare hat in a while.”

McMillan, who hopes to reopen before the New Year’s Eve holiday, said she had flashbacks to the early days of the pandemic, when the restaurant had to lay off 44 people.

“I feel a great deal of pressure to keep things going.”

There was Payroll Protection and stimulus money the first time; I don’t believe that will happen this time.

“We’ll have to slog it out now,” she said.

As a result of the high number of COVID cases, businesses are closing.

In a month, the seven-day average of new cases in the United States has increased by 43%.

They’ve increased by more than sixfold in New York City.

Hospitalizations and deaths, on the other hand, haven’t increased at nearly the same rate as cases, thanks to vaccinations, mask use, and treatment breakthroughs, according to public health officials.

Despite the rapid spread of omicron, the US has focused on persuading people to get vaccinated and boost their immune systems.