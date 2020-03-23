Restaurateur donates 1000 “Nang” to support community workers in Anhui

Muhammad gives ‘Nang’ to a community worker in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, March 18, 2020. Muhammad from China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region opened a restaurant in Hefei in 2006, which closed for a period of time due to impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Recently he reopened the restaurant as the situation improved and the first thing he did was to donate 1,000 ‘Nang’, a kind of crusty pancake, to community workers in the front line of the anti-epidemic fight. (Xinhua/Qu Yan)