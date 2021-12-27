Restoration of peat bogs, native trees, and coastal wetlands could lock in 17 years of carbon emissions from aviation.

New research suggests that replanting native woodlands, reviving marine life, restoring peat bogs, and rewilding farmland could significantly reduce the UK’s carbon footprint.

According to a first-of-its-kind analysis, restoring peat bogs, replanting native tree species, and reviving coastal wetlands could lock in enough carbon to cover 17 years of UK aviation emissions.

According to the analysis by non-profit Wilder Carbon, restoring nature on such a large scale could lock in 676 megatonnes of atmospheric carbon.

This equates to 17 years of emissions from domestic, military, and international flights departing from UK airports.

This large-scale restoration is worth more than £30 billion to the UK economy at current carbon prices.

According to Wilder Carbon, it would also benefit wildlife and make the UK more resilient to climate impacts like flooding.

For the first time in the UK, the total sequestration potential of degraded woodlands, peatlands, farmland, and marine areas has been calculated.

According to Evan Bowen-Jones, managing director of Wilder Carbon and CEO of the Kent Wildlife Trust, which funds Wilder Carbon, it would require much of the UK to be managed in a way that maximizes carbon sequestration and biodiversity.

He told me, “This is setting a new standard for doing things correctly.”

Replanting native trees, reducing livestock grazing, and creating green corridors to connect fragmented habitats are all options.

The modeling assumes that coastal wetlands will be restored and fishing in Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) will be prohibited in order to restore marine life.

Nature restoration is assumed to occur in 50% of National Parks and 30% of other protected land, as well as all non-protected habitats and a small percentage of farmland, according to the modeling.

Two pilot restoration projects, one in Kent and the other in the South West, are set to begin next year.

Wilder Carbon claims it has already lined up investors for the projects.

Mr Bowen-Jones acknowledged that under this type of management, the landscape across the UK would begin to change, and landowners might be forced to change their practices.

“Everything we’re talking about is a win-win situation,” he said.

"Due to the fact that the United Kingdom is such a.

