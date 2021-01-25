Restrictions may be eased as pandemic weakens in Russia: Putin

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that some restrictions could be lifted if the COVID-19 situation in the country stabilizes.

During an online meeting with students and university representatives, Putin said that daily recoveries have outnumbered new infections in the country, with the number of daily new cases dropping below 20,000.

Should the number of new cases stabilize, Russia could “cautiously remove imposed restrictions” and schools could return to normal, he said.

Russia registered 19,290 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its caseload to 3,738,690, the country’s COVID-19 response center reported on Monday. Enditem