Results of Democratic caucuses in Iowa delayed due to “quality checks”

DES MOINES, the United States, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Results of Democratic caucuses in Iowa were delayed due to “quality checks,” Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) Communications Director Mandy McClure said on Monday night.

“We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks,” McClure said in a statement. “What we know right now is that around 25 percent of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”

McClure also noted that the IDP, for the first time, is reporting out three data sets: first preferences, final preferences, and “State Delegate Equivalents (SDEs).”

The SDEs will be used to determine how the state’s national delegates are awarded to candidates.