Results of the Set For Life Draw – £10k per month for 30 years is up for grabs TONIGHT as numbers are revealed ahead of Euromillions.

Set For Life Draw Results – £10k per month for the next 30 years is up for grabs TONIGHT as numbers are revealed ahead of Euromillions.

THERE WAS NO WINNER OF THE TOP PRIZE IN THE LAST LOTTO DRAWN, despite a cool £2 million jackpot.

Wednesday’s Lotto winning numbers were 4, 11, 17, 19, 39, and 42, with 59 as the Bonus Ball.

However, the National Lottery jackpot has now risen to £4 million after no one has won the top prize.

Meanwhile, the winning numbers in Tuesday’s Euromillions draw were 17 21 36 42 46, with 7 and 10 as Lucky Stars.

There were no jackpot winners, but one lucky Brit won £287,059, bringing the total prize pool to £137 million.

Many people associate winning the lottery with extravagant parties and flashy cars, but Susan Hardman is not one of them.

The single mother worked as a hairdresser in Eardisley, Hereford, and was “struggling financially” when her numbers were called in January 2010.

Instead of spending the £1.2 million she won, she traded her scissors for overalls and became a pig farmer.

Susan claimed that bringing a piglet into the world gave her “more satisfaction” than winning the lottery, and that she was happier than ever knee-deep in mud.

Despite winning £1.8 million in the National Lottery, a dinner lady continues to live in her council house, shop at Primark, and drive a Kia.

Trish Emson, 51, explained that money and her millionaire status had no effect on her or her partner Graham Norton, 51, who continues to work as a decorator.

The down-to-earth couple has even managed to keep their 17-year-old son Benjamin in line by refusing to give him pocket money.

“Being wealthy does not make you posh or a better person,” the modest mother from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, said.

“I don’t like bragging about money or showing off, and I’m not posh in the first place.”

“You wouldn’t guess I was a millionaire by looking at me,” she told The Mirror. “But if I have to dress up, I feel fake, so I prefer my jeans.”

The Life Ball is 3 and the Set For Life numbers are 2, 34, 21, 26, 13 tonight.

Stay tuned for the results as the draw gets underway.

