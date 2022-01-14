Retail sales are down in December due to supply and staffing shortages.

December retail sales fell due to supply and staffing shortages.

AP Retail Writer ANNE D’INNOCENZIO contributed to this article.

NEW YORK (AP) — Faced with product shortages, rising prices, and the arrival of omicron, Americans sharply reduced their spending in December following a burst of early spending in the fall that boosted the holiday season.

The US Commerce Department reported Friday that retail sales fell 1.9 percent seasonally adjusted in December, compared to a 0.3 percent increase the previous month.

Department store sales dropped 7%.

Restaurant sales were down 0.8 percent, and online sales were down 8.7%.

The World Health Organization identified Omicron in late November, and the Commerce Department’s December report is the first to document some of its impact on consumer behavior.

The monthly retail report only accounts for about a third of total consumer spending and excludes items such as haircuts, hotel stays, and plane tickets, all of which see a drop in business as COVID-19 fears grow.

The National Retail Federation, the country’s largest retail trade group, is crunching last month’s sales numbers and is expected to release the official holiday sales figures later Friday.

Despite the challenges that shoppers and stores face, it expects a record-breaking growth of between 8.5 and 10.5 percent over the previous year.

The omicron variant has caused widespread worker shortages, including in the retail sector, where supply shortages have limited what they can sell.

Stores and restaurants have shortened their hours of operation or remained closed on days when they were previously open.

Grocery store shortages have been reported across the country, and the blame extends beyond the pandemic.

As omicron surges in the US, here’s where the push for more direct relief stands in 2022.