Retired Coldstream Guards major found hanged after being stuck in Dubai for five years

A retired Army Major who was stuck in Dubai for five years after his passport was confiscated was later found hanged, a court heard today.

Hugo Rosen, 40, trained at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst and went on to command the Coldstream Guards before retiring from the army and moving to the United Arab Emirates in 2010 – where he set up various business interests.

Major Rosen was barred from leaving the country for five years after he got into financial difficulties – but after reaching a settlement with Dubai authorities he was allowed to fly back to the UK.

He was unable to find work in Britain and returned to Dubai in June last year to set up a fencing company. Major Rosen was found hanged four months later.

Assistant coroner Alison McCormick, investigating his death at an inquest in Reading, Berkshire, said that it appears the immediate circumstances offered by Dubai authorities indicate ‘intentional self-harm by hanging’.

Major Rosen had been mounted at Buckingham Palace in November 2006 when the Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, had travelled in State to the Palace of Westminster to open the session of Parliament.

He also appeared in a video showing Buckingham Palace guards playing a medley of classic James Bond theme songs to coincide with the release of Casino Royale in 2006.

As well as being a director of security firms set up in Dubai and operating across Asia, Major Rosen was also a director at Miro Commodities DMCC, which specialised in the global trade of commodities.

In 2006 while with the Infantry Rifle Company, Major Rosen helped train the Afghan National Police in Helmand Province in counter narcotics operations.

After leaving Mr Rosen worked as a private defence contractor alongside the US military in Iraq.

It was not yet known what had happened in the days leading up to his death, as the Berkshire coroner’s office continued to work to get more information from the Dubai authorities.

However, the assistant coroner for Berkshire, Alison McCormick, told how Major Rosen, formerly from Windsor, had struggled financially in the years before he died on October 4 last year.

She told the opening of an inquest into his death: ‘Mr Rosen had previously served in the armed forces in the UK and then went into security work after leaving the military.

‘He went to live in Dubai in 2010 and had various business interests in Dubai. He got into some financial difficulties as a consequence of which he had his passport seized by the Dubai authorities.

‘A five-year travel ban was put on him, meaning he could not leave Dubai for a period of five years.

‘Subsequently it appears he was able to achieve a settlement with the Dubai authorities and he returned home at some point prior to his death. He then subsequently was unable to find work in the UK.

‘He decided to go back to Dubai in June last year. He went back out there and set up a company doing fencing work on building sites.

‘It appears that the immediate circumstances surrounding Mr Rosen’s death are that in terms of the cause of death offered by the Dubai authorities it is intentional self-harm by hanging.’

The coroner added Mr Rosen had been identified by his wife Lucinda and a date for a full inquest into his death had not yet been set as the Berkshire Coroner appealed for more information from the Dubai authorities.

A spokesman for the Coldstream Guards Association, Sunderland Branch, said: ‘It is unfortunately my sad duty to inform those that knew him, that Major (Retd) Hugo Rosen has sadly passed away.

‘I’m sure you will all join me in offering our sincere condolences to Hugo’s family and friends at this terrible time. Rest in peace, gone but not forgotten sir.’