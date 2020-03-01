Retreats: rallies against 49-3, the permanence of Philippe caillassée in Le Havre

A few hundred people opposed to the pension reform gathered quietly on Saturday evening in Paris near the National Assembly to say “no to 49.3”, noted an AFP journalist.

In Le Havre, the campaign room of Edouard Philippe, head of the municipal list, was tagged and stoned by demonstrators who unleashed their anger after the Prime Minister’s decision to use 49.3.

Some 140 people, according to the police, who left town hall, had started to beat the pavement after dark in the streets of Le Havre.

When they arrived at his office, demonstrators began to tag the local and threw stones at the window which was partially broken. Garbage cans were dumped and a car was also damaged.

“49.3 Philippe takes the fever”, “Let us put him in quarantine”, “Denial of democracy” could be read on inscriptions freshly spray painted.

In Paris, the spontaneous rally, launched on social networks, took place in a calm atmosphere, and the demonstrators were kept at a distance on the Concorde bridge by the police, about 200 meters from the Assembly .

In the middle of a few anti-capitalist slogans, they chanted in particular “Everyone hates Edouard Philippe”, or even “We are there, even if Macron does not want, we are there”.

Karine and Aurélia, two teachers mobilized “for months” against the pension reform, came “spontaneously” to denounce the “contempt ++ of the government”.

“It’s pitiful, we’re hallucinating,” they said.

“I came immediately,” said Pascal Brocard, a 39-year-old “yellow vest”, disappointed with the “announcement” but also with “the method”, a “Saturday evening” and in the midst of a health crisis.

He said he feared “bans on demonstrations on the pretext of the coronavirus”. “It would be playing a very dangerous game.”

Other demonstrators laughingly refuse to kiss each other because of the coronavirus, even if “the real epidemic is 49.3”.

Around 10 p.m., some demonstrators gradually left the area, in small groups.

– Demonstrations in Bordeaux, Lille –

In Bordeaux, around 200 people, according to the prefecture, took part in a spontaneous rally that strolled through the streets of the city center.

The prefecture reported some garbage fires, but no other incidents or clashes.

Philippe Poutou, NPA candidate for mayor of Bordeaux at the top of a “Bordeaux in struggles” list, indicated on his Twitter account that he participated in the demonstration, from which he posted a video, denouncing the “social violence” of the government, and announcing a “response” in the coming days.

“We are in a weekend where we are only discussing the coronavirus, (…) an epidemic that should be contained and this government, it still finds the time, the concern to take care of pensions for send us 49.3 (…) We know that this is the beginning, that in the coming days, certainly, there will be the organization of a response. “

In Lille, several dozen people gathered in the evening in front of the prefecture after the announcement of the use of 49-3.

“49.3 we do not want”, “Lille raise you” they chanted, followed by many members of the police, said an AFP journalist.