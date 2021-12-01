Return to Hogwarts, a special commemorating Harry Potter’s 20th birthday, will air on Sky and NOW.

Return to Hogwarts, a special commemorating Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary, will air on Sky and NOW.

On New Year’s Day, a reunion episode will air.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will air on Sky and NOW on New Year’s Day, according to reports.

It’s the long-awaited reunion that all Harry Potter fans have been waiting for since the final film was released in July 2011, more than a decade ago.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will reunite with director Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight Harry Potter films for the special.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart are among the film’s cast members who will appear in the special.

They’ll visit Hogwarts for the first time to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the franchise’s first film.

On December, Sky and NOW will broadcast Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.

A four-part event hosted by Helen Mirren in which Wizarding World fans compete for the title of House Cup champion by putting their Harry Potter knowledge to the test.

There will be a lot of trivia questions and some special guest appearances on the show.

In addition to the two special shows, Sky and Now will begin streaming the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald films on December 19.

“20 years ago, we welcomed a little bit of cinema magic into the world as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone made its big screen debut,” said Zai Bennett, Sky MD of Content UK and Ireland, in response to the news.

It’s a unique franchise that has enchanted both children and adults for generations.”

Warner Bros. President Tom Ascheim

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics.

This exhibition is a tribute to everyone whose lives have been influenced by this cultural phenomenon.”

