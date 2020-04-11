Returned travelers to Germany required to be home quarantined

BERLIN, April 10 (Xinhua) — A new regulation stating that returned travelers have to go into two-week home quarantine entered into force in Germany on Friday with several thousand people at Frankfurt Airport affected on the first day of the regulation, according to a report by the German Press Agency (dpa).

Returned travelers are required to go straight to home quarantine and report to their local health department. But truck drivers, commuters or people who have been abroad for less than 24 hours are exempt from the quarantine order, according to the new regulation.

German media Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina will present next week suggestions on how the COVID-19-related shutdown can be eased, which involves a gradual reopening of schools.

According to Leopoldina researchers, older kids could go back to schools first because they are trusted to use protective masks and keep distances, while kindergarten children should stay at home.

Germany has reported a total of 2,373 deaths of COVID-19 as of Friday morning as the confirmed cases have risen to 113,525, according to Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control agency.