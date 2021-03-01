Returnees to help Zidane in key game against Real Sociedad

MADRID, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has good news as his side’s injury list got considerably shorter ahead of Monday night’s La Liga clash at home to Real Sociedad.

Although Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos are all still sidelined, Zidane was able to count on the presence of Alvaro Odriozola, Marcelo, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo in Saturday’s training session, and the four will be available for Monday’s vital game.

Depending on the result of Atletico Madrid’s game away to Villarreal on Sunday night, Real Madrid could be able to draw level with their neighbors at the top of the table, just a week before the two sides meet in what could be a title decider in Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Real Madrid go into Monday’s game on the back of five consecutive wins, culminating in Wednesday’s 1-0 win against 10-man Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League, but they face a difficult rival in Real Sociedad.

Although the side from San Sebastian were knocked out of the Europa League 4-0 on aggregate to Manchester United, they drew 0-0 in Old Trafford on Thursday in a game which saw both coaches rest key players, and have won their last three La Liga games to return to fifth in the table.

Isco is likely to continue for Real Madrid after an impressive display in Italy and despite players returning to fitness, Zidane is unlikely make many changes given his side have had five days to prepare for the match.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal will be the main threats for the visitors. Isak has scored 12 league goals this season, with eight of those coming in the last month, including a hat-trick against Alaves a week ago. Enditem