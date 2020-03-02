Returning Aussie workers told to stay home

Health and aged-care workers returning from Italy and South Korea should not go to work for two weeks to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

The federal government has told workers returning to Australia from those two virus hot spots that they must not show up for work because they could infect vulnerable populations at greatest risk of dying from the virus.

The government has also tightened its travel advice for Italy, telling Australians to exercise a high degree of caution across the entire country, and to reconsider the need to travel to 10 virus affected towns in the north.