Returning Pal Dardai has to mend Hertha’s broken dreams

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Hertha BSC’s ambitions to develop into a major player on the football’s international stage seem to have stayed alive despite the latest trouble.

Several media reports about the Berlin club’s intense activities on the international transfer market after coach Bruno Labbadia and managing director Michael Preetz got the sack.

Over the past year, investments of over 120 million euros failed to pay off as the team lost ground in the national league slipping back near the relegation zone.

With former coach Pal Dardai (2015-2019) returning, the underperforming side failed to conclude deals with players such as Ivan Perisic and Christian Eriksen (Inter), and Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool).

Newly appointed sports director Arne Friedrich is said to be continuing the search for new faces backed by the financial support of investor Lars Windhorst.

Windhorst’s company, Tennor Holding, had reportedly made investments to the tune of over 270 million euros since summer 2019.

Hertha has claimed to have developed into a “big city club,” announcing ambitious plans to play a major role in European football.

Prominent protagonists such as former Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann and former German international Jens Lehmann joined the club.

Klinsmann surprisingly left after only three months as head-coach accusing Preetz and other officials of jeopardizing progress. Lehmann remained on the club’s board as an advisor to Windhorst, whose company holds 66.6 percent of the club’s shares.

Rumors spoke about plans to convince former Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick to join in and intensify the club’s development.

Instead, Hertha presented what is called the small-scale solution in the person of Dardai. The Hungarian was fired in 2019 after over four years by Preetz, who claimed ambitious plans couldn’t be achieved with the former midfielder.

Now the former coach is again at the helm after he once saving the club from relegation in 2015.

Other than expected, Dardai signed a contract until 2022. Rumors speak of him having rejected an offer to help out until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

“I must admit I didn’t sleep much after I got the phone call from Arne. It took a while to get things sorted out, but as everyone knows, this club and this city is deep in my heart,” Dardai said.

After a break of 12 months after his dismissal, Dardai became one of Hertha’s youth coaches. “It honestly hasn’t been on my mind to return to my old job as a head coach. It was a surprise,” Dardai said.

The Hungarian mentioned his option to return to the youth department after his second term as first-team head coach.

Hertha’s new coach called his new task “much more challenging than last time.” Dardai said the main issue is to secure the club’s first-tier survival.

Before talking about ambitious plans, “we need to get the difficult situation in everyone’s head. We are in a stressful situation, but I am not talking about relegation.”

Dardai is joined by former Hertha player Andreas Neuendorf as his assistant coach. Enditem