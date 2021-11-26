Returns agreement, expanded safe routes, and tough legislation have all been proposed as possible solutions to the channel crisis.

Returns agreement, expanded safe routes, and tough legislation are some of the proposed solutions to the channel crisis.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has made her divisive Nationality and Borders Bill the centerpiece of her response so far, but there are a slew of other options.

The UN Refugee Agency, on the other hand, has harshly criticized many of its key measures, including warnings that some may violate international law.

The establishment of a two-tier asylum system – which distinguishes between people based on how they arrive in the UK and the idea that they should claim asylum in the “first safe country they arrive in” – has been singled out, with a warning that it may violate the UN Refugee Convention.

Even tougher measures, such as offshore processing centers, have received support from many Tory MPs, but have been criticized by the UNHCR, which has warned that it could result in asylum seekers being “mistreated and neglected on land” after being rescued at sea.

Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell’s proposal of “processing asylum claims at all British embassies, so that those who have a successful claim, which is the significant majority of those arriving by boat, can come here in a legal and humane way once asylum has been granted,” could gain traction.

The Home Secretary’s ongoing suggestion that the UK could turn back boats heading for France has been met with skepticism, as this is unlikely to ever be safe enough to be legal under maritime law when people are crossing the Channel in dinghies.

The UNHCR, on the other hand, supports at least the concept of expediting deportations of people who do not qualify for asylum – a key issue addressed by the Bill.

Meanwhile, some observers believe that some of the Home Secretary’s offers to the French could be beneficial.

The UNHCR has pushed for a two-way return agreement for asylum seekers, which Ms Patel offered to France again on Thursday.

As far as I can tell, this would imply that the UK would take children in France who have family reunion rights in the UK in exchange for adult asylum seekers being sent back across the Channel.

Tony Smith, the former head of the UK Border Force, has praised the idea of joint UK-French patrols at sea.

