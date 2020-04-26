Reusable protective clothing approved for use in Beijing

On April 22, China’s first reusable medical protective clothing approved for application was unveiled in Beijing.

The reusable clothing can solve a number of problems in disposable protective clothing, such as large consumption, long production cycle, and difficulty in mass storage.

The reusable medical protective clothing was produced by Beijing BW Techtextile. On April 17, it was awarded the Class II medical device registration certificate by the Beijing Medical Products Administration, becoming the first of its kind to be approved for use in China.

The research and development of the reusable clothing was organized by the Beijing Medical Products Administration, Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and other departments. The authorities organized numerous rounds of expert panels, compiled eight versions of clinical trial plans, and carried out over 60 data verifications. It took only 68 days from project initiation to production and approval, the authorities said.

Test results have shown that the reusable medical protective clothing performs better than the national standard of medical disposable protective clothing in key indicators such as breaking strength, filtration efficiency, resistance against penetration by synthetic blood, and resistance against water permeability. The reusable kind differs from the disposable ones in many ways including material composition, production process, clothing structure, etc.

The product can effectively protect clinical staff from the blood, body fluids and secretions of potentially infectious patients and particulates in air during the process of medical consultation, transportation, screening, and isolation.