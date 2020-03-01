Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic breezes past Tsitsipas to claim fifth Dubai title

World number one Novak Djokovic eased past Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 to lift his fifth Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday, extending his unbeaten start to the 2020 season. Both players looked solid on serve early in the opening set before Djokovic turned the screw to break in the eighth game with a searing crosscourt backhand winner.

Golf: Fleetwood surges to third-round Honda Classic lead

Tommy Fleetwood moved tantalizingly close to a breakthrough PGA Tour victory when he survived a battle of attrition to take a one-shot lead over Brendan Steele after the third round at the Honda Classic in Florida on Saturday. Englishman Fleetwood birdied the final two holes for a three-under-par 67 at the water-lined PGA National, which year in and out plays as one of the toughest courses on tour.

Spring training roundup: Yankees’ Cole sharp in second outing

Gerrit Cole tossed 2 2/3 shutout innings in his second spring outing to help the New York Yankees record an 8-2 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Tampa, Fla. The right-handed Cole gave up two hits and struck out two while throwing 24 of his 30 pitches for strikes. Cole joined the Yankees as a free agent in the offseason by signing a nine-year, $324 million contract.

NHL notebook: Lightning´s Stamkos needs surgery, out 6-8 weeks

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery Monday and miss approximately six to eight weeks, the team announced Saturday. Just before puck drop in a matinee game against the visiting Calgary Flames, the organization issued a statement that said Stamkos will go to St. Louis for surgery to repair a lingering core muscle injury. His rehab timeline would have him returning to the Lightning’s lineup in mid-April at the earliest — after the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Who are you calling old? Ageless Abdi books ticket to fifth Olympics

It is often said that age is nothing but a number. For 43-year-old marathoner Abdi Abdirahman, it was little more than an afterthought at Saturday’s U.S. Olympic marathon trials. Slicing through his younger peers on a hilly and demanding Atlanta course, Abdirahman defied the years and the odds to take third place in 2:10:03, becoming the oldest American man to book a spot on the U.S. Olympic marathon team.

MLS sees itself as world’s top league in 25 years

As Major League Soccer launched a milestone 25th season on Saturday, the mood was not one of reflection and cautious optimism but bold even outrageous predictions of a future empire. Not content to eventually become one of the most successful leagues in North America, MLS has set its sights on supplanting the UK’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga as the world’s top soccer product by the time it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Sabalenka topples Kvitova to claim Doha crown

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her sixth WTA title as she swept past two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-3 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday. The Belarusian struck seven aces and 21 winners in an aggressive display as she proved too strong for Kvitova, who was unbeaten in her last 10 matches in Doha.

Ethiopia’s Legese wins coronavirus-impacted Tokyo Marathon

Ethiopian Birhanu Legese won the Tokyo Marathon for the second year in a row on Sunday, racing to victory in two hours, four minutes and 15 seconds along often empty streets in the Japanese capital. Locals were strongly discouraged from lining the route because of the coronavirus outbreak, and the race was restricted to a few hundred elite athletes, without the usual retinue of more than 30,000 amateur runners to limit the risk of infection.

Healthy Rupp repeats as U.S. Olympic marathon champion

Galen Rupp powered his way to his second consecutive U.S. Olympic marathon trials victory as the 2016 Rio Games bronze medalist showed he is fully recovered from 2018 Achilles surgery on Saturday. The 33-year-old dominated the final 11 miles as he won in two hours, nine minutes and 20 seconds in chilly, windy conditions on a hilly downtown Atlanta course.

Cycling: Golden girl Dygert record twice to win time trial title

American Chloe Dygert shattered the women’s 3km individual pursuit world record twice in a day to claim her second gold of the world track championships on Saturday. Dygert knocked almost three seconds off her own mark in the qualifying round, then blasted around in 3:16.937 in the final against Germany’s Lisa Brennauer who never stood a chance.