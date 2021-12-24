Rev. Kate Bottley: I was attempting to create the perfect Christmas, but then I let go and bought everyone socks.

Rev. Kate Bottley: I was attempting to create the perfect Christmas, but then I gave up and bought everyone socks.

I’ve always chastised those guys in line at the perfume counter for their lack of inventive gift-giving, but it appears they’re onto something.

Each year, just before Christmas, it becomes abundantly clear to me that there is a slim chance that everything will be “done” in time for the big day at our house.

It’s fine, really; I’ve accepted the situation.

It’ll be fine, I’m sure.

“Are you ready for it?” cheerful shop assistants have asked for weeks. Thankfully, they haven’t noticed my grimace at the question because I am a compliant and responsible mask-wearing citizen.

Sarah, my friend who always knows where her passport is, enjoys filling out forms, and is always 10 minutes early for everything, had it all purchased, wrapped, and labeled in October.

Meanwhile, I was found yesterday falling through the door of our local butcher, begging him to let me order a turkey in the name of Christian charity.

He did it.

What a hero he is.

I have a lot going on.

We’re all doing it.

When I suggested I was busy, a friend scolded me.

“You’re not busy,” they said, “you’ve over-filled your diary.” I considered whether my over-full diary had a window through which I could smuggle a sprig of Yuletide holly into a place where it didn’t belong, but then I remembered that I am contractually obligated to love my neighbor and restrained myself.

My family, on the other hand, is unable to assist me.

“What have we bought my mother?” is a traditional Christmas Eve question from the husband, to which the response is always, “I don’t know.”

“Did you get your mother something?”

Then there’s my own parents, who, when asked “What do you want for Christmas?” respond with a delightfully passive-aggressive attitude, “For everyone to have a lovely time.” That’s all well and good, but can I get it from John Lewis and will they give me a gift receipt so I can return it?

This year, Dad went above and beyond when he inquired about my holiday schedule.

“I’m all done for Boxing Day, Dad,” he said. “We’ll come that day,” he said.

“It’d be like that.”

