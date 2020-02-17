Revealed: The star signs that are most likely to win the lottery – and it’s good news for Pisces

Pisces were the luckiest people last year with more lottery wins than any other star sign.

Data crunched by the Lott shows which star sign took home the most division one prizes in 2019.

Those born between February 19 and March 20 won 11.6 per cent of all top lottery prizes.

Not far behind Pisces were Gemini players who scored 9.9 per cent of division one wins. Virgo followed closely with 8.9 per cent and Aquarius with 8.5 per cent.

Only 6 per cent of division one winners were Sagittarians, making them the unluckiest star sign.

Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said it would be interesting to see if these winning trends continued for the different star signs.

‘Pisces are typically considered to be generous and empathetic in nature, with a deep sense of kindness and compassion,’ she explained.

‘It would be interesting to know if these traits transcended with their lottery windfalls and they shared their prizes with their loved ones.

‘We often hear from our Saturday Lotto division one winners that the people they think of first after hearing the life-changing news is their family and friends.’

While the stars can tell us our past and possibly our future, some Australians last year used ‘hot’ and ‘cold’ numbers to pick their millions.

Ms Cooney weighed in on Powerball’s random game of chance playing favourites last September.

‘There are some numbers we have seen drawn out of the barrel more often than others,’ said Ms Cooney.

‘Players interested in trying their hand at choosing their numbers may mark ‘hot’ numbers in the hope they live up to their reputation of being drawn more often.’

The main barrel draws seven winning numbers from 35 to pick its winners, with 17 the ‘hot’ number after being drawn 23 times within a sixteen-month period.

And for ‘cold’ numbers less likely to see the light of day from the main barrel, the number 12 was shown to be the least likely while separate Powerball barrels showed three, 13 and 18 the most ‘hot’ in the same period.

At the same time, there is one Powerball number that has never been drawn during the past 16 months from September 2019 – the number one.

There have only been two division two winning entries that were one number off winning the division one jackpot.

Both division two winners were only missing the Powerball.