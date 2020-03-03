Revellers continue to drink and party the morning after Sydney Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is easily one of Sydney’s biggest nights of the year – so why go home just because the sun is up?

Bars along Oxford Street kept the party going through the night and stayed open all Sunday morning, taking advantage of it being the first Mardi Gras with no lockout laws since 2013.

Revellers were seen sipping beers on pub terraces as the sun rose on Sunday.

Others were out prowling the streets, which were still littered with debris from the previous evening’s revelry, in their flamboyant outfits they wore while dancing the night away.

For some this was little more than a tiny pair of shorts (some that were less effective than underwear) or incredibly tight and colourful pants, and a pair of sneakers.

Many appeared to be still in good spirits, possibly aided by a different kind of spirits, while others looked like they were on their last legs and dreaming of their comfy beds.

Only the toughest of the more than 500,000 who lined the parade route were still standing as the big night of proved too much for many revellers hours earlier.

Dozens didn’t even make it home in a timely fashion and were forced to stop for a nap on the side of the road.

One man was seen carrying a male mannequin across his shoulder as celebrations took a bizarre turn and another reveller wore a milk crate – which had the rainbow pride flag painted across it – over her head.

Meanwhile loved-up partygoers embraced with a kiss, while others posed for selfies and gave piggy back rides.

Paramedics and police were seen assisting revellers as the night wore on.

Rubbish was strewn along the ground across the city and one nifty collector was snapped gathering empty soft drink and water bottles.

Cheerful attendees continued to enjoy the festivities by dancing along the confetti-filled street at the conclusion of the parade.

Drenched in glitter and dressed in bright ensembles, they had flooded to Oxford Street for the 42nd annual LGBT celebration.

More than 12,000 people participated in the parade, which kicked off with ‘dykes on bikes’ as per tradition.

Of the 191 floats in the parade, several focused on climate change while Australia’s bushfire crisis ‘heroes’ also took front and centre.

Police officers, who were on bikes, clashed with protesters after they stopped a fake NSW Liberals float featuring pictures of Scott Morrison.

The fake float carried signs that read ‘turn back the float, wreck their endeavour’.

Parade creative director Kat Hopper said this year’s ‘What Matters’ theme seeks to stoke debate around social justice, trans rights, sustainability, climate change and love.

Grammy Award-winning UK singer Sam Smith headlined the afterparty alongside American pop performer Kesha and Brazilian drag queen Pablo Vittar.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness was spotted walking across Oxford Street during the celebrations.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese made an appearance at the event, smiling at the camera from the crowd.

The parade commemorates the ’78ers, a small group of protesters who were arrested and beaten by police when they tried to march as part of international gay celebrations back in 1978.

Assistant Commissioner Tony Crandell thanked the majority of partygoers for being on their best behaviour.

‘Everyone came together to mark the 42nd anniversary of the parade in such a spectacular fashion,’ Assistant Commissioner Crandell said.

‘Police have come a long way in building relationships with the LGBTIQ community and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras event organisers.

‘However, it was disappointing that we were requested to remove three people from the parade ground for unauthorised entry. Their removal was done to ensure the event could continue to proceed in a safe and peaceful manner.’

The three people – two aged 31 and another aged 35 – were removed from the parade ground following an unauthorised entry about 10pm.

NSW Police said 13 people were arrested for offences including assault, affray, and drug possession.