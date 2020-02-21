Revenge not the goal for Oly paddler Fox

Australia’s Olympic gold medal hope Jessica Fox says she’s got nothing to prove when she lines up against world champion Andrea Herzog in this weekend’s Sydney International Whitewater Festival in Penrith.

After winning the world cup series and as defending world champion, Fox went into last year’s canoe slalom world titles in Spain as hot favourite in both the C1 (canoe) and K1 (kayak) events.

Dual Olympic medallist Fox had to settle for silver behind Slovenian veteran Eva Tercelj in the K1 and then 20-year-old Herzog shocked the field to win gold in the C1 for Germany.

Fox has already locked in selection for Tokyo but still wanted to do well amongst an elite international field this weekend.

“I don’t have that added stress of selection but it’s still a really high level international race that I take seriously,” Fox told AAP.

“My preparation is a little bit different – I’m not tapering off as I would have if I was doing Olympic selection but it’s a good exercise to race and still try and lift your level.

“It will be a good chance to try different things I’ve been trying at training.”

Fox said she hadn’t dwelt on the world championships, with consistency in the world cup series and Tokyo qualification her primary goals last year.

“It was only 0.4 of a second or something so I can’t say it was a disappointment,” the 25-year-old said.

“II would have loved to have defended my world titles but my goal was to qualify for Tokyo and for that I needed to win the last world cup, which I did, and then medal at the worlds so coming second was the best second I’ve ever had.”

With more than 300 paddlers from 23 countries in Penrith she said that revenge against Herzog wasn’t on her mind.

“She’s a young and up and coming paddler who raced very well last year but she’s also not the only one,” Fox said.

“There are other girls here who can really lift and race very well when it matters to so it will be good to compare myself.”

The other places in the Australian Olympic squad will be decided this weekend, which double as the final selection trials

Rio Olympian Ian Borrows and Daniel Watkins are gunning for selection in the C1, while Watkins is also in the running for a spot in the K1 against Lucien Delfour, who had the spot in at the 2016 games.