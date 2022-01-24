Review by Karina Canellakis of LPOKarina Canellakis of Royal Festival Hall: “A heady, shimmering dream”

LPOKarina Canellakis, Royal Festival Hall, review:

A sensational performance full of sensuality and longing.

If there’s a classical equivalent of turning down the lights, cranking up Barry White, and slipping into something cozier, this concert was it: a fin-de-siècle musical fantasy, just a chaise longue and a tangled petticoat away from irreversible loss of virtue.

Among the tantric delay of Wagner’s “Prelude” and “Liebestod” from Tristan und Isolde, the heady, perfumed romance of Lili Boulanger’s “D’un soir triste,” and Scriabin’s “The Poem of Ecstasy” (which does exactly what it says on the tin), Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand was left to offer a little tempering rationality.

However, soloist Cedric Tiberghien was unable to perform due to a last-minute Covid test, leaving us with a short program and no anchor in a sea of sensuality.

What a dreadful way to perish.

The waves of texture that churn and swell in Boulanger’s short symphonic poem (has twilight ever sounded richer or less whimsical?) were all-engulfing, a rippling play of different shades, from pointillist touches of pizzicato strings to great slashes of brass, with a bass drum setting the whole scene trembling. Karina Canellakis, the LPO’s principal guest conductor,

Another reminder of the composer’s talent, which was lost when he died at the age of 24.

It was almost too much to follow this with the Wagner (described in Stephen Johnson’s programme note as “the most potent symbol of longing in the repertoire”), but Canellakis kept it cool – at least at first.

Before strings finally streamed in, gradually followed by the full orchestra – the tone silky, controlled even in release – there seemed a real possibility that the opening question posed by cello and oboe would go unanswered.

If the Boulanger is a starry nightscape, Scriabin’s orchestral tone poem “The Poem of Ecstasy” is the scorching midday sun, in piccolos, glockenspiel, and triangle.

Much of it had a delicacy to it, filmy through the strings and upper woodwinds, these sections a soft foil to the ferocity of trombones, trading insults across the orchestra with the more genteel horns, driving us towards a monumental climax before releasing us to bask in Scriabin’s shimmering afterglow.

It is sometimes necessary to have too much of a good thing.

Canellakis and the LPO gave us far too much.

LPOKarina Canellakis, Royal Festival Hall, review: A heady, shimmering dream