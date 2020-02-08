Review makes scathing finds on Qld mining

DEATH IN QUEENSLAND’S MINING SECTOR

* 47 people have died while working on mines and quarries across Queensland since 2000

* Eight of those were in the past two years, which is more than any other state

* 15 deaths involved a vehicle, 12 involved contact with a machinery – such as being struck by a moving or falling object – and being crushed

* 10 were from a roof or rock fall, four involved falling from height, four from tyre failures, one from a fire and another in irrespirable atmosphere

WHAT IS THE RESPONSE?

* After a spate of deaths in 2018 and 2019, the state government ordered a “safety reset” for the industry, which meant workers had to attend a safety briefing.

* The state government is also about to pass laws to create an independent health and safety regulator for the resources sector

* It commissioned a review of the 47 deaths, and the final report was made public on Thursday

WHAT WERE THE FINDINGS?

* It found the industry was operating in a death cycle and that more would die unless there were significant changes within the sector

* Most of the deaths were entirely preventable

* Training and supervision were often inadequate

* Human error played no part in 10 deaths, and the rest could be put down to a combination of factors

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

* The report included a number of recommendations, including that the industry must address the lack of training and supervision

* The sector should also enforce controls to manage hazards, and simplify reporting processes

* Two government committees will consider this review before making recommendations to Mines Minister Anthony Lynham

* They will identify key priorities the government needs to address, including potential changes to the law