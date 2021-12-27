Review of BBC1’s Call the Midwife Christmas Special: Cute and harrowing in equal measure

Call the Midwife knows what it’s doing – and it’s very good at it.

Someone made a remark about Christmas Day TV being “only light entertainment” during the Call the Midwife Christmas Special at one point.

Unacquainted viewers might assume that Call the Midwife, too, falls into that category, but the show consistently balances light and unflinching darkness.

Yes, the 90-minute special – now in 1966 – featured a cutesy nativity play, a split pair of Father Christmas trousers, adorable children opening quaint advent calendars, and Miriam Margolyes making balloon animals, but a slew of imminent due dates saw the overworked midwives and sisters juggling a risky forceps birth, a life-threatening haemorrhage, and an extremely harrowing storyline involving an

It was grueling material, and it was depicted graphically, albeit with the occasional jarring tonal shift.

A typical raucous hen do for Lucille and Cyril’s Boxing Day wedding included “party games, fruit punch, and a selection of savoury snacks,” according to reports.

Lucille, however, tripped on her way to bed after drinking a rum-spiked punch and suffered a black eye.

Even the seemingly sweet subplots at Nonnatus House turned out to require a strong stomach, as a leech treatment was determined to be the only way to reduce swelling before the big day.

What a festive occasion!

This show is best when it stays in the delivery room, and a storyline involving some local goons who were more Bugsy Malone than Lock, Stock felt a little clumsy.

Otherwise, this Christmas special – while not always dealing with the most Christmassy subject matter – hit all of its emotional high points, particularly in a moving scene in which Phyllis remembers her late friend, Barbara.

Call the Midwife knows exactly what it’s doing, tear-jerking and heart-lifting in equal measure.

It does it very well, as it always does.

