Review of Fabric by Victoria Finlay: A patchwork of enthralling revelations

Victoria Finlay’s Fabric is a patchwork of fascinating revelations, according to the author.

The author demonstrates how the world of textiles has riven societies and brought them together, from the transatlantic slave trade to the Industrial Revolution.

Fabric is intertwined with the stories of communities, conflicts, and innovations all over the world.

Your clothes have sentimental value, but what about the fabric that was used to make them?

Victoria Finlay, the bestselling author of Colour: Travels Through the Paintbox, takes us on a journey across continents and centuries to uncover the stories behind our favorite fabrics.

Her travels take her to Guatemala, Papua New Guinea, and Alabama, but it was an exhibition in Bath that she saw with her mother in 2015 that piqued her interest.

A quilted patchwork made by a Welsh widow and her friend more than a century ago was on display.

This mourning (and companionship) symbol reflects the closeness of this gripping novel.

It’s as much a family memoir about Finlay’s parents’ deaths as it is a travelogue and exploration into the origins of fabric, as the author deftly weaves grief stories into the history of textiles.

Her lively prose combines well-known stories, such as Theseus using a ball of thread to find his way out of the labyrinth, with lesser-known facts, such as the fact that the word “clue” comes from “an Old English term for a ball of yarn that can be unwound to show the right path.”

“It’s difficult to believe that there can have been so much suffering in the history of this cloudy, soft, light material,” Finlay writes of cotton.

She then delves into the contradictory aspects of a substance that was at the heart of both the slave trade and the Industrial Revolution.

It’s impossible to talk about the origins of textiles without mentioning colonialism’s horrors and the consequences of so-called progress.

Indeed, one recurring theme is that advances in fabric are accompanied by negative consequences.

While researching linen’s association with purity, the author recalls her father’s lucidity (he had dementia) when shown linen from Finlay’s mother’s 20s: “They think it’s pure, but it isn’t.”

“Not at all.”

