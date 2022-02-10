Review of Flee: This must-see Afghan refugee story is deserving of all of its Oscar nominations.

Review of Flee: This must-see Afghan refugee story is deserving of all of its Academy Award nominations.

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary of one man’s journey is horrifying, humane – and ultimately hopeful – from the tragedy of Afghanistan to the building of a new life in Denmark.

Flee has risen a little higher on the audience radar this week, thanks to three Oscar nominations – and rightfully so.

The animated film depicts Amin, an Afghan refugee who escaped the Mujahideen as a young man in the 1980s, relocated to Soviet Russia, and eventually settled in Copenhagen with a head full of haunting memories.

He begins to address them as he prepares to marry.

Flee is set up as a film-within-a-film, with animated segments tracing the filmmaker’s on-screen and off-screen interviews with Amin.

Amin frequently addresses the camera directly, as if he were a talk show host, recounting his childhood in Kabul, his extrajudicially kidnapped father, the horror of his father’s government-sanctioned murder in prison, and Amin’s own burgeoning queerness.

During the First Afghan Civil War and subsequent Soviet invasion, his peaceful childhood was disrupted by falling bombs and crumbling buildings.

The majority of the film is drawn out in a deliberately crude pencilled animation style, giving faces and expressions a simplicity that allows us to project suffering on them.

Given that Amin is a pseudonym and the real man wishes to remain anonymous, using animation makes sense logically; however, it also feels like a gentler way for the audience to intuit his pain without having to see it.

Depending on the story Amin is telling, the animation disassembles into a flatter or more turbulent aesthetic, providing a window into both the terrible and the colorful – and occasionally amusing – moments in his life.

As Rasmussen and Amin – who met as teenagers in Copenhagen and became lifelong friends – talk about the past, the present gets in the way, with Amin’s boyfriend bumping up against his partner’s emotional reserve.

Flee examines survivor’s guilt, sexuality, family tragedy, and national identity in a complex and often terrifying account of Amin’s journey, which is unafraid to delve into the darkest corners of humanity via human traffickers and exploitative vultures.

It also inquires as to what.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Flee, review: This unmissable Afghan refugee story is worthy of all its Oscar nominations