Review of Malcolm Gaskill’s The Ruin of All Witches: a pulsating history of sorcery and superstition

Malcolm Gaskill’s The Ruin of All Witches is a pulsating history of sorcery and superstition.

This academic study of witchcraft in a 17th-century New England town reads like a Stephen King thriller – and it’s perfect for our conspiracy-obsessed times.

Following a “great thunder shower,” an infestation of caterpillars descends on Earth, destroying wheat, barley, and oat fields.

Each of the three heads of a calf is tucked into the other when it is born.

A normally behaving cow produces milk that contains blood.

Is it any surprise that witches were believed to be among the 17th-century New World settlers?

Springfield, Massachusetts, in the 1650s, is far from the Puritan paradise that its citizens had hoped for.

Faced with freezing winters and scorching summers, as well as smallpox, typhoid, and an unfathomably high infant mortality rate, they resorted to home remedies such as “a drink made from boiled toads… powdered sheep’s horn for sores,” which might sound like witchcraft to a modern reader.

Nonetheless, it is to Malcolm Gaskill’s credit that he does not take a modern perspective on everything that happened in the frontier town 100 miles from Boston when piecing together this period in history.

“Witchcraft was not some wild superstition,” he explains, “but a serious expression of disorder embedded in politics, religion, and law.”

Gaskill is a notable academic, as evidenced by his 759 footnotes. He is an emeritus professor of early modern history.

The Ruin of All Witches, on the other hand, is not a stuffy textbook, as he weaves primary sources – much of it gleaned from Springfield founder William Pynchon’s Deposition Book, which can be found in the New York Public Library – into a Stephen King-worthy thriller.

The supernatural is prevalent in his story, as it is in King’s.

It begins with Jonathan Taylor, a young labourer, being awoken from his slumber by an apparently demonic serpent who utters the single word “Death.” From there, Gaskill deftly peels back the layers of a family tragedy to reveal a society in disarray.

He tells the story of Hugh Parsons, a bricklayer with a fiery temper and unmatched melancholy, and his wife Mary, who suffers from depression and anxiety and eventually loses her mind.

Taylor claims the snake had Parsons’ voice, and the latter is arrested on suspicion of murder, just as his wife had been a few days before.

