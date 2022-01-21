Review of Nick Blackburn’s novel The Reactor: A wild, blisteringly candid account of death

The writer draws striking parallels between the processes and effects of grief and the cataclysmic nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986.

“It’s wild to be alive when your father is dead,” Nick Blackburn writes in this memoir.

The therapist’s first book, which partly documents – in fragmentary chapters, many of which are only a paragraph long – his changing reflections on his father’s death, is quite wild.

He draws on and offers commentary on dizzyingly disparate cultural references as he tries to understand what it means to exist without his father while also evaluating his place in a befuddling wider world marked by social unrest, geopolitical instability, and climate crisis.

Blackburn’s thoughts jump between Fleetwood Mac, Keats’ poetry, the Grenfell tragedy, and Derek Jarman’s diaries, to name a few of his passions.

However, it is his fascination with the Chernobyl disaster that captures his imagination the most, especially in the first third of the book.

The writer draws compelling parallels between the processes and effects of grief and the cataclysmic nuclear accident that occurred in the infamous No 4 reactor on April 29, 1986: notions of contamination and decay, motifs of atomic division, uncontrolled chain reactions, explosive and devastating meltdowns.

While readers may become disoriented following Blackburn’s reasoning as he moves from elliptical examinations of nuclear disasters to anecdotes about his work as a psychotherapist to analyses of Alexander McQueen’s exquisite creations, a discernible seam is loneliness – the absence of consoling human connection is often painfully palpable.

Blackburn’s solitary and solipsistic contemplation – in the bath, on train rides, locked in his family’s bedroom – is poignantly ever-present throughout the writing.

Similarly, Blackburn is accused of existing behind a metaphorical “barrier” that makes him emotionally inaccessible and distant in an argument between the writer and his partner – a sense of alienation that the reader may feel as well.

The text’s dense network of artful analogies and digressive tendencies could be interpreted in a variety of ways.

They can be interpreted as a pain-relieving strategy – focusing on recalling lines from a novel, for example.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

The Reactor, by Nick Blackburn, review: A wild, blisteringly candid account of death