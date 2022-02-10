Review of Osman Yousefzada’s The Go-Between: Perfectly captures what it’s like to be an outsider.

The book is like a garment woven from words, and Osman Yousefzada’s background as an interdisciplinary artist and designer is evident in his writing.

The Go-Between is a moving and vivid coming-of-age memoir set in a devout Pashtun community in Birmingham during the 1980s and 1990s.

It undoubtedly evokes books about growing up in multicultural Britain, such as Meera Syal’s Anita and Me and Hanif Kureishi’s The Buddha of Suburbia, and adds a distinct and memorable voice to the canon.

Osman Yousefzada is an interdisciplinary artist and designer who has dressed celebrities such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lupita Nyong’o, and Thandiwe Newton, and his artistic background is evident in his writing – the book is woven from words like a garment.

Throughout the book, there are plaited threads that capture the light and shade of the author’s childhood.

He recalls the anguish of witnessing domestic violence between his parents and the perplexity of being caught in the middle of two worlds, but there is also humour and joy.

Balsall Heath, in Birmingham, was one of the country’s largest red-light districts as well as the home to a diverse community when he was growing up.

“All the immigrants – black, white, brown – were housed on this street and those around it; the prostitutes, pimps, broke artists, and the ultra-orthodox, all looking for a better life,” Ali Campbell of the reggae band UB40 said.

Over a few vivid pages, Yousefzada takes us on a tour of the neighborhood, from cramped terraces to semi-detached buildings, and finally to the larger, detached houses around Moseley Village, each with its own secret gate into a private park.

“My father, Tolyar, a strong man, a man of few words, a carpenter, had installed all the joinery for one of the larger houses,” he remembers.

He witnessed both patriarchal violence and empowering female friendships as a child in his own Muslim community, which had a strict divide between men and women.

Yousefzada writes, “I was the go-between to these two worlds, the world of women and the world of men.”

His mother, a fabric artist descended from a family of artisans, made the curtain that separated men and women in the house.

When I was a kid,

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

The Go-Between, by Osman Yousefzada, review: Perfectly captures how it feels to be an outsider