Review of The Apprentice, BBC1, episode 1: A return to the horror of watching LinkedIn come to life.

Lord Sugar’s “process” is still a formulaic, protracted parade of stupidity after more than two years.

Obviously, I’ll be watching the whole thing.

Even though the world has spun on its axis since the last series of The Apprentice aired in October 2019, I’m still watching a group of blank idiots in an airless, windowless boardroom giggling politely as Lord Sugar spouts tired quips like “You don’t get furloughed, you get fired.” Is this reassuring? Or woefully out of date?

The Apprentice is formulaic, long, and often tedious, with the first half of the show devoted to the hapless “candidates” going full Young Enterprise to hustle on London’s most camera-friendly streets and vulnerable pedestrians.

The second half, in which they sacrifice each other in the boardroom, is never as compelling as the pantomime set-up suggests.

Obviously, I’m going to watch the entire thing because self-importance, pomposity, delusion, and fatal error are sadly very entertaining, and I love how big I feel – as someone with no entrepreneurial nous, no evidence of business acumen, nor any understanding of markets or indeed money – knowing that I would do a far better job than these bozos.

However, I have to wonder if I could have done a better job than Lord Sugar himself in this case.

I would not have chosen to herald business’s “bounce-back” with a task involving the launch of a luxury cruise ship if I had a long-running reality “process” centered around business that was returning after more than two years to a society and market ravaged by a pandemic that had forced companies to close, employees to work from home, offices to be abandoned permanently, and cost billions of pounds in government bailouts.

Let us not forget that in February 2020, a British cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, was forced to dock and quarantine in Yokohama for a month after an early coronavirus outbreak infected nearly a quarter of its 3,700 passengers, killing nine of them.

In the years since, several cruise lines have been closed, governments have advised against cruise travel because of the conditions, which can facilitate the rapid spread of disease, and all travel now requires complicated, ever-changing, and expensive testing requirements.

The tourism industry, without a doubt.

