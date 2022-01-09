Trending
Infosurhoy
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Lord Sugar with the candidates (back row left to right) Ashkay Thakrar, Stephanie Afflek, Aaron Willis, Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, Alex Short, Amy Anzel, (middle row left to right standing) Harry Mahmood, Kathryn Louise Burn, Conor Gilsenan, Harpreet Kaur, (bottom row left to right sitting) Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Nick Showering, Brittany Carter, Shama Amin, Navid Sole and Sophie Wilding, ahead of this year's BBC One contest, The Apprentice. Issue date: Tuesday January 4, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Apprentice. Photo credit should read: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.

Review of The Apprentice, BBC1, episode 1: A return to the horror of watching LinkedIn come to life.

0
By on News

Review of The Apprentice, BBC1, episode 1: A return to the horror of watching LinkedIn come to life.

Lord Sugar’s “process” is still a formulaic, protracted parade of stupidity after more than two years.

Obviously, I’ll be watching the whole thing.

Even though the world has spun on its axis since the last series of The Apprentice aired in October 2019, I’m still watching a group of blank idiots in an airless, windowless boardroom giggling politely as Lord Sugar spouts tired quips like “You don’t get furloughed, you get fired.” Is this reassuring? Or woefully out of date?

The Apprentice is formulaic, long, and often tedious, with the first half of the show devoted to the hapless “candidates” going full Young Enterprise to hustle on London’s most camera-friendly streets and vulnerable pedestrians.

The second half, in which they sacrifice each other in the boardroom, is never as compelling as the pantomime set-up suggests.

Obviously, I’m going to watch the entire thing because self-importance, pomposity, delusion, and fatal error are sadly very entertaining, and I love how big I feel – as someone with no entrepreneurial nous, no evidence of business acumen, nor any understanding of markets or indeed money – knowing that I would do a far better job than these bozos.

However, I have to wonder if I could have done a better job than Lord Sugar himself in this case.

I would not have chosen to herald business’s “bounce-back” with a task involving the launch of a luxury cruise ship if I had a long-running reality “process” centered around business that was returning after more than two years to a society and market ravaged by a pandemic that had forced companies to close, employees to work from home, offices to be abandoned permanently, and cost billions of pounds in government bailouts.

Let us not forget that in February 2020, a British cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, was forced to dock and quarantine in Yokohama for a month after an early coronavirus outbreak infected nearly a quarter of its 3,700 passengers, killing nine of them.

In the years since, several cruise lines have been closed, governments have advised against cruise travel because of the conditions, which can facilitate the rapid spread of disease, and all travel now requires complicated, ever-changing, and expensive testing requirements.

The tourism industry, without a doubt.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

The Apprentice, BBC1, episode 1, review: A return to the horror of watching LinkedIn come to life

Comments are closed.