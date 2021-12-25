Review of the Ford E-Transit: The most important vehicle of the decade, packed with power

Review of the Ford E-Transit: The most important vehicle of the decade, with plenty of power

The Ford E-Transit is the vehicle in question.

The tenth-century’s most significant vehicle.

That’s a big statement, but consider it.

The van delivered your Christmas gifts.

It’s almost certain that the food you ate spent some time in a van.

Someone who, you guessed it, drove a van built the house you’re sitting in.

Because we live in the United Kingdom, there’s a good chance that at least one — if not all — of those vans was a Ford Transit.

They’re more popular than pigs in a blanket, which is why the all-electric version is so noteworthy.

This van is distinguished not only by its E-Transit designation, but also by the power it carries.

The E-Transit has 265 horsepower and an option for 181 horsepower, making it not only the most powerful electric van, but also the most powerful diesel van on the market.

You’re probably thinking that a van with that much power won’t go very far.

However, it has a claimed range of 196 miles with a 68kWh battery (the only option).

A full charge takes just over eight hours, but it can be charged quickly, with a top-up to 80% in 34 minutes using a 115kW charger.

Then there’s the practical stuff, because unlike a lot of the competition, Ford understands that you don’t want just one size of electric van.

As a result, it’s providing us with.

Short, medium, and long wheelbases, two roof heights, and three gross vehicle weights are available for Transit vans weighing 3.5 tonnes, 3.9 tonnes, or 4.25 tonnes, respectively, and can all be driven on a regular car license.

The backs of the largest vans can hold up to 15.1m3 of cargo and a massive 1,758kg in the best carrying van.

Even the standard 3.5-tonner panel van can move over one tonne, and there are double cab and chassis cab models available.

I was thinking about the other Turkey, where the 2022 Ford E-Transit is being built, while you were enjoying your turkey dinner.

And it was there that I took this prototype for a test drive.

With all that power, it’s unsurprisingly quick, so it’s best to leave it in Eco mode, which reduces power and torque to avoid draining the battery.

But it’s also extremely quiet, far and away the quietest electric van I’ve ever driven.

Because of the new independent rear suspension, it handles and rides extremely well.

Increased regenerative braking can be achieved in one of two ways: with a more severe L mode that causes jerky lifting off, or with…

