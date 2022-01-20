Review of Too Hot to Handle season 3 on Netflix: Reality TV gold

Netflix review of Too Hot to Handle season 3: Reality TV gold

The contestants this season are as glossy, preternaturally attractive, and focused as they have always been.

Too Hot to Handle, hosted by an AI killjoy named Lana, is back for a third season of aspirational abstinence and muddled moralising.

Following the same formula as before (if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it), ten bizarrely attractive people are forbidden from touching each other, or they’ll lose a portion of a shared prize fund for each wandering hand – only they don’t realize it yet.

What good is a sex ban if there aren’t any sexed-up islanders to annoy?

Time to meet the gang: from private school girl Izzy (“a hockey player on and off the ice”) to “serial killer dater, sorry, serial dater” Nathan, from solemn Patrick (a Mr Hawaii model looking for someone to “share a moment of silence with”) to Gorgeous Georgia (looking for a less “douchey” date than her native Australia could reportedly offer), each is as astonishingly glossy as the last, and as preternaturally attractive as they are single-minded.

Without wasting any time, the new housemates don revealing pirate costumes to explore their initial attractions (everyone is smitten by Georgia) – and just as the sexual tension reaches dangerously high levels, it’s time to reveal the shocking truth.

“You have all been specially selected because you all prefer meaningless sex to genuine relationships,” Lana declares as she emerges from a very symbolic coffin after a very symbolic firework display.

Thankfully, Izzy and Georgia form a plan to thwart Lana’s sexless summer plans.

The credits roll as they share a kiss, and I cheer them on from my sofa.

Whatever you think of the premise of Too Hot To Handle, watching people resist (or bend to) temptation is undisputed reality TV gold.

The new season promises to be just as prudish as the previous one; unlike Lana, I urge you to give in.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations for what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

Too Hot to Handle season 3, Netflix, review: Reality TV gold