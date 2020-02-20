Review: Relaxed, charming vibe from duo Wild Rabbit Salad

Wild Rabbit Salad, “Trouble in Town” (REGI Music)

It´s no surprise that for Wild Rabbit Salad, the ingredients are a bit quirky.

“Trouble in Town” includes a cheating song with a cello solo, a happy-hour lament, a tale of haberdashery, two Townes Van Zandt covers and a reference to him elsewhere.

It´s as good as it sounds.

Houston-based Bucky Goldberg and Marietta Roebuck, a duo professionally and personally, bring to their fourth album a relaxed, charming vibe. Pitch and tempo aren´t always steady, but their approach fits the subject matter.

Both have striking voices. Goldberg recalls Howe Gelb´s dry drawl on the wonderful opener “Drop Top Cadillac,” a tale of loneliness and lessons learned, and he makes like Bruce Springsteen on the title cut. The classically trained Roebuck sings beautifully on Van Zandt´s ballad “Tecumseh Valley,” and rocks out on trading verses with Goldberg on breakup tune “Four Days Sober.”

The couple also sing about a devastating flood, a mining accident, the hobo life and crossing over to the other side. It´s a set unlikely to duplicate anything already on any musical menu.