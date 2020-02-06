Revised FA Cup fourth round draw

Jan 23 – Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup fourth round: Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United Manchester City v Fulham Newcastle United v Oxford United Hull City v Chelsea Bournemouth v Arsenal Burnley v Norwich City Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur Northampton Town v Derby County Brentford v Leicester City Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday Portsmouth v Barnsley Coventry City v Birmingham City West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion Reading v Cardiff City Millwall v Sheffield United Ties to be played Jan 24-27 (Compiled by Ken Ferris Editing by Christian Radnedge)
